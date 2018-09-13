 

Name

Channel #

Alsea Cable10
Arlington TV Co-Op17
Beaver Creek Coop13
Direct Link13
CenturyLink / PrismTV49/1049
Spectrum (Charter) Cable13
Clear Creek Television13
Comcast Cable 13/713
Crestview Cable13
DirecTV49
Dish Network49
Frontier Cable13
Minet Cable13
North State Cable12
  
Wave Cable 13
Yondoo Cable13

