CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Camas police are asking for help finding a Vancouver woman last heard from on Sunday while kayaking on Lacamas Lake.
Terri Kehrli, 56, texted a photo of her kayaking on the lake on Oct. 25 and has not been heard from since, according to law enforcement.
Kehrli's empty kayak was found floating in the lake, police said. Her vehicle was found at the Leadbetter Boat Launch to Lacamas Lake.
Law enforcement is concerned for Kehrli's welfare and continue to search for her, including the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit. Kehrli is white and stands approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall. She weighs around 125 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Camas Police Department at 360-834-4151.
(1) comment
Just a thought...look in the lake.
