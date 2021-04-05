Police lights siren generic
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three people were taken into custody after a report of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter in northeast Portland early Monday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person with a gun at a home in the 10000 block of Northeast Skidmore Street just before 12:30 a.m. While responding, they learned the person had confronted three people accused of attempting to steal a vehicle's catalytic converter.

When they arrived, deputies and Portland Police Bureau officers detained the armed person and took the three others into custody. The gun was temporarily seized. During the investigation, they learned that the car belonged to the the person with the gun.

One of the three detained does not currently face charges. The two others were identified as Cody James Swartz, 30, and Cesar Camacho-Trujillo, 35, and were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the following charges:

 Swartz:

  • Attempted theft I, misdemeanor

Camacho-Trujillo:

  • Attempted theft I
  • One warrant for theft in the second degree out of Multnomah County (issued a criminal citation)
  • One warrant for UUMV, elude, reckless driving out of Washington County (booked and held in custody)

The vehicle the suspects had driven was towed.

The homeowner was released after giving a statement, and the gun was returned to their possession.

The investigation is ongoing.

(4) comments

ibtaba
ibtaba

It seems like the cops did their job and investigated what was going on and found the car owner was in the right. Now the DA will REEEEEE and scream the owner is a "yatzi" and charge him with murder 1

PastorJohn
PastorJohn

Shoot all three... They said they were going to kill you. Didn't they?

commentor
commentor

'Homeowner confronts suspects attempting to steal catalytic converter; 3 arrested'... The Multnomah County D.A. will probably have the homeowner arrested for brandishing a weapon and the 3 perps will have the charges dismissed.

commentor
commentor

'Homeowner confronts suspects attempting to steal catalytic converter; 3 arrested'... Betcha the Multnomah County D.A. will charge the homeowner for brandishing a weapon and drop the charges on those 3 punks.

