Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire grows to 2,000 acres, zero percent contained

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire is threatening homes in Yamhill and Washington counties, with families on Tuesday night forced to leave as the flames spread. According to fire officials, the flames have burned through an estimated 2,000 acres.
The smoke continued to grow thicker from the fire on Wednesday, with deputies expanding evacuation notices to residents in the area. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office issued Level 3 evacuation notices for areas including Northeast Bryan Creek, Northeast Quarter Mike Lane, Northeast Chehalem Drive, and Hillside Drive. On Monday, deputies issued Level 1 evacuations, including:
- Bachelor Road
- Cady Road
- Ornduff Road
- Finnigan Hill Road
- Holly Hill Road
- Kings Grade Road
Level 1 means residents in the area should be ready for potential evacuation.
Currently, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says there is no containment on the fire, though they say they were able to make progress on it overnight.
TVF&R early Wednesday morning said three burns have burned due to the fire, but there hasn’t been any other information available about burned structures.
FOX 12 spoke with one woman who said she left her home on Tuesday night after a friend called and said they could see a fire approaching her home. She said he get her family to quickly pack some necessities into their family trailer and headed to Stoller Family Estate, where she works, to spend the night.
Just interviewed someone who left their house due to threats from the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire. This is what the sky looks like in Dayton. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pOFkINuwTQ— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) September 9, 2020
Families who have been displaced by the fire have had a few options of places to go for shelter, including several evacuation centers at local churches.
FOX 12 spoke to Northwest Christian Church, which said it got a call on Tuesday night to turn into an evacuation center and welcomed their first families about 45 minutes later. The pastor said he has seen just how worried and anxious people are about their homes and their belongings that are threatened by the fire.
Anyone who needs somewhere to go can visit the Washington County Fairgrounds, which has also been set up as an evacuation center. The center is also accepting animals.
More: Wildfire coverage
Fire crews on Wednesday continued to fight hard to control the fire but battled strong wind gusts in the evening.
