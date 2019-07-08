Christmas in July: Wednesday, July 8, 2019. Donations will go to the 2019 FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Friday.
Donation Sites: You can donate at any Fred Meyer location. FOX 12 will be at the Beaverton Town Square Fred Meyer all day helping to collect toys.
Donation Guidelines: Only brand new, unwrapped toys are accepted.
Cash Donations: We are unable to accept cash donations.
Families in Need: FOX 12 and our partners do not distribute toys directly to families in need. Donations are handled by our nonprofit partners. Please refer donation requests to local charities, local Salvation Army offices or Portland Toy & Joy.
Charities: If you are interested in being a charity partner, the next opportunity for consideration is August of 2019. Please contact Fox 12 after the aforementioned date.
Finally, thanks to all of the givers, volunteers, nonprofits and business partners for making Christmas in July and the FOX 12 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive a possibility. Your generosity helps to create a lasting positive impact in our community.
