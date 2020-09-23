Church in Dodge community remembered by neighbors

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One of the major losses in the Clackamas County wildfires was the Dodge Community Church, a place that brought many people in that area together.
“It was really a shock, I mean, when we first saw it. Somebody called me and said, ‘The church is gone,’” said Kathy Boden, who’s been going to the church with her husband for more than 40 years.
FOX 12 interviewed the Bodens last week, as they showed us the scars left around their home from the fire.
They've lived in the community for decades and say the church wasn’t just a place of worship, it was where people could meet neighbors and friends, dating back to its establishment in 1947.
“I think the community kind of mourns for its loss. I know one gentleman that lives up the road, that didn’t actually attend the church, said to let him know when we get ready to rebuild,” said Peter.
Though it’s a hole in their hearts, Peter says it’s not the four walls, it’s the people who make up Dodge Community Church, and those people are ready to start rebuilding together.
