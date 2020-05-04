(KPTV) - The City of Portland is bringing awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in the nation and local area with a series of virtual events.
The event schedule is as follows:
- Sunday, May: Beading is Medicine with Brodie Sanchez – Via Facebook Live from PCC Multicultural Facebook page and Brodie Sanchez, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Monday, May 4: Strengthening the Safety Net Through Advocacy Panel – via Zoom, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 5: Portland Community College Speakers Panel – Register at Eventbrite, 3 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 6: City of Portland MMIW Awareness day – Via virtual City Council viewing 9:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, May 6: Preventing sex trafficking panel – via Zoom, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 7: Strengthening Law Enforcement to Address MMIW – via Zoom, noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 8: MMIW Self-Care day – via Zoom, 3 to 4 p.m.
