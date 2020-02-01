CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around noon Saturday to report Sharon Hayes as a missing person.
Hayes was last seen in the area of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Sunnyside Road. The sheriff’s office told FOX 12 that she has been missing for several days, possibly up to two weeks.
She is described as suffering from a mental illness and is without medication.
Hayes has a service dog, a white Lhasa Apso named Bentley.
It is unknown what Hayes was last seen wearing.
If anyone sees Hayes, they are asked to call 911 and reference CCSO Case 20-002507.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.