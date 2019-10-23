CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen who was last seen 13 days ago.
Doug Faoa, 16, was last seen on Oct. 10 at the Oregon City Shopping Center near Clackamas Community College.
The sheriff's office said Faoa is a runaway.
Senator Sara Gelser shared Faoa's photo on Twitter. She says he lives with his foster mom in Albany.
Faoa is 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Gelser said he was last seen wearing grey jeans, grey and white hoodie, and a black vest jacket.
Anyone who sees Faoa is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
