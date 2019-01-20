PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating after finding four people dead and shooting a suspect in a rural Clackamas County home.
Clackamas County deputies say they received a 911 call around 10:15 Saturday evening that sounded like a violent domestic disturbance.
When deputies arrived at the home on South Barlow Road just off Highway 211, they found four people who had been killed.
Deputies say they found the suspect and had to open fire, but did not say what led up to the shooting.
Deputies then found two survivors who they removed them from the home.
No deputies were hurt and all those involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy.
At this time officials have not identified any of the people involved.
Investigators are on the scene and have closed off South Barlow Road between Highway 211 and South Schneider Road for at least 12 hours.
