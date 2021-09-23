MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV)—One week after a high speed pursuit of a shop lifting suspect ended in a deadly crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office changed its policy on when deputies should engage in a chase with a potential suspect.

Sheriff Angela Brandenburg wrote in a memo sent to staff through Chief Deputy Jesse Ashby that said deputies will only pursue a car if there’s reasonable suspicion a felony has been committed or the suspect’s driving is posing an immediate danger to the public.

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Clackamas County CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshal's Service arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly hi…

The message was sent just days after a chase through Clackamas County streets ended with a suspect crashing into another vehicle, killing the driver, 54-year-old Kris Nickelson.

On Sept. 16, 911 calls came in around 8:00 p.m. about a shoplifter at the Ross Dress for less on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Deputies arrived and located 27-year-old Anthony Lucero as a potential suspect. The sheriff’s office said he began driving north and crashed his car into Nickelson’s at the intersection of Southeast Bell Avenue and Southeast Johnson Creek Drive.

Deputies on their radio could be heard yelling for help to get Nickelson out of his car.

“We need code 3 right now with a seatbelt cutter with me I got to get this guy out,” one deputy said.

Lucero ran off leaving his injured passenger behind. He was arrested on Sept. 21 in unincorporated Clackamas County. He is currently being held on outstanding warrants.

As a result of the chase and Nickelson’s death, Sheriff Brandenburg made this change to their pursuit policy:

“Until further guidance is provided, members of the Sheriff’s Office may engage in vehicle pursuits only when there is reasonable suspicion to believe the suspect committed a felony person crime or where the suspect’s driving conduct, prior to the initiation of a stop, displays a willful disregard for the safety of others that reasonably places the public in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.”

She told staff this is temporary language to their policy but a permanent policy change will happen in the coming weeks.

FOX 12 did reach out the Sheriff’s Office and the Nickelson family for an interview, but they were unavailable for a comment.