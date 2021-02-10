Clark County Public Health has opened up a call center to help respond to public questions about COVID-19 and local vaccination efforts.
Call center representatives can be reach at 888-225-4625, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Public Health officials say representatives will provide callers with resources for determining COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and options for scheduling vaccine appointments. Representatives can also help people fill out the COVID-19 vaccine request form on the Clark County Public Health website.
Public Health call center representatives cannot schedule vaccination appointments.
Calls made after hours or when representatives are busy will be directed to voicemail. Calls will be returned as quickly as possible, but due to call volume, it may take a few days before calls are returned.
Clark County Public Health cannot schedule or confirm appointments at the Clark County Fairgrounds vaccination site.
Anyone with questions or needing help with the scheduling system for the fairgrounds site can contact an Albertsons/Safeway representative at 253-259-6312, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.