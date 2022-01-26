HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - Iain Moses, 27, was climbing the summit of Mount Hood alone, Saturday morning, when his equipment began failing. Not being able to descend the mountain, he called for help.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s office received a report of the Eugene man in distress at about 9:50 a.m.

A Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator activated the Crag Rats Mountain Rescue team, who had a patrol on the South Climb of Mt Hood. Two Crag Rats rescue mountaineers, Dr. Christopher Van Tilburg and Leif Bergstrom, were climbing Mount Hood with two other Hood River Ski Mountaineers. The group was at the Hogsback snow ridge just below the summit when the callout came.

“Fortuitously, we were near the summit, and prepared for a rescue,” said Tilburg.

Portland Mountain Rescue also had two ready teams on the mountain, one of which was also on the Hogsback.

Timberline reopens after winter storm drops more than 3 feet of snow MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Timberline announced that it will be open for skiing and snowboarding Wednesday following a winter storm that brough…

Crag Rats climbed to the summit and located Moses, then rendezvoused with Portland Mountain Rescue crews. The two teams assisted Moses with food and water, then descended to Timberline Lodge by 3:30 pm. Moses was uninjured and in good shape.

Mount Hood is one of the world’s most popular climbs, but can be challenging. Bergstrom advises people who are inexperienced to go with a professional mountain guide.

“It’s important to have mountaineering boots, crampons and an ice axe and know how to use them,” Bergstrom said.

Crag Rats and Portland Mountain Rescue are members of Mountain Rescue Association, and specialize in high mountain crevasse, avalanche, and cliff rescue.

The mission follows on the heels of an already busy winter for the Hood River Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue Teams, which also includes the Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue Team.

Search teams like Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue and Portland Mountain Rescue depend on donations to help provide volunteer mountain rescue services.