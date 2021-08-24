VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Both sides have now rested their case in the trial against a man accused of killing a transgender teenager from Vancouver.
On Tuesday, David Bogdanov took the stand to testify in his own defense. He is charged with killing 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen back in 2019 and dumping her body in rural Clark County.
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The man accused of killing a 17-year-old Vancouver girl is now facing a hate crime charge.
Bogdanov talked about what happened and said he was afraid people would find out he was involved with someone who was transgender. Investigators say Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen after he learned she was trans.
Closing arguments in the trial are expected to begin Wednesday morning before the case goes to the jury.
(6) comments
This dufus knew exactly what he was doing. This was a hate crime plain and simple.
So he was worried people would find out he had sex with a trans person but not at all concerned about the fact he committed statutory rape, or murder?
What a coward. And an idiot.
If he had half the bravery of his victim, this wouldn't have happened.
Rarely do good things happen when two mentally ill people come together. What he did was wrong and he should pay the same price as his victim did.
There are houses full of mentally ill people all over the country. Very rarely do we have instances of them killing each other.
I read some of the original news articles when this happened and the transgender teen got in the back seat of the dudes car and smoked a meth pipe. The transgender then got violent after the dude found out she was a he. The driver had a loaded gun in the console and thought the transgender would find it and shoot him. The transgender put himself in danger for going in a car with the guy. This is what happens when they do this behavior. I've had that happen to me when I was 24, as soon as I found out she was a he, I kicked him out of my van and made him walk. The transgender boy was not an innocent victim here buddy, stop pretending the driver is totally at fault here. The transgender was technically a minor, and you just excuse his behavior? What about the transgender boy? He's not just a tad guilty as well.
Guilty of what? Being murdered? Go take a long walk off a short pier.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.