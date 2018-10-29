ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - Hurricane Harvey battered the Texas coast and left cities around Houston under feet of water for days. Thousands of people were rescued from their homes and high water after the powerful storm made landfall on Aug. 25, 2017.
Among those sent to help were members of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Astoria. The group was tasked with some of the more than 11,000 rescues done by the U.S. Coast Guard following the storm.
Monday afternoon, five Air Medals were handed on the base. Rear Adm. David Throop, the commander of the Coast Guards 13th District was on hand to present the medals.
The Air Medal is awarded to those in the Unites States Armed Forces for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight.
The U.S. Coast Guard says examples of Sector Columbia River personnel’s actions include a rescue swimmer who is credited with rescuing 30 people and assisting in 59 others. They say another Coast Guardsman was credited with 25 rescues, eight of which were time-critical evacuations.
Coast Guard rescue swimmer Daniel Wilson was one of those awarded an Air Medal.
“It was raining sideways, strong winds and we pretty much just kind of got to work,” Wilson said. “We normally started out with a single call to one location, either before you got there or by the time you got there you had seen other people in distress and just started going to rooftops and hoisting people off.”
Pilots Kyle Murphy and Trip Haas were also awarded medals.
“Just seeing everybody come together, I think that was the powerful point of it, other than the severity of the storm,” Haas said.
“Getting out there, constantly trying to help people, everybody’s drive was to help anyone they could,” Murphy said.
U.S. Coat Guard Commander Kevin Rapp and Avionics Electrical Technician 3rd class Alison Dowell were also awarded the Air Medal.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
