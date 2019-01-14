Controversial bill would limit ammunition, require permits to buy guns in Oregon

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A new gun-safety bill is expected to work its way through the Oregon legislature this session.
The possible changes include strengthening the requirements needed to get a get permit, as well as limiting how much ammunition can be purchased in a 30-day window.
Senate Bill 501 is already drawing some backlash from gun-rights groups, who are calling the measure an attack on the Second Amendment.
Legislators who are sponsoring the bill say it will make common-sense changes to keep Oregonians safe.
Similar gun-safety measures have been proposed in recent years but have failed to get on a ballot.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.