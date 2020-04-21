SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Health officials have revised guidelines for COVID-19 testing in Oregon.
The new guidelines prioritize impacted populations and frontline workers, according to Oregon Health Authority.
They also continue to allow healthcare providers to make clinical decisions about their patients and urge clinicians to possibly increase testing for Oregonians who may be at particular risk for contracting coronavirus. According to OHA, those groups include:
- People living or working in congregate care of group living facilities
- Underserved and marginalized populations, including racial and ethnic minority groups
- Essential frontline workers, including those providing healthcare services and those serving the public, such as grocery store workers
“As we have done numerous times during the COVID-19 epidemic, we’ve revised our testing guidelines in order to fit the changing shape of the disease outbreak, and to ensure we’re best responding to the current situation,” Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, said.
The testing guidelines were developed with input from local public health authorities, epidemiologists, and physicians, taking into account the latest understanding of testing supplies and availability in Oregon, according OHA. The guidelines also are responsive to the latest data analysis showing the contours of the outbreak in Oregon.
The new clinical testing guidelines are posted online here.
The results will be far more people have been exposed with little or no effect.
