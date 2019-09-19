COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Kelso police say Battalion Chief Mike Zainfeld died Thursday morning.
Police said Zanfield took his own life after battling a job-related injury incurred by occupational stress. He was on medical leave and not on duty at the time of this incident.
Due to the job-related nature of Zanfield's situation, Cowlitz 2 personnel considers this a line of duty event.
Zainfeld’s colleagues and Washington State Patrol troopers escorted his body to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office for an examination.
Zainfeld was a 20-year professional veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and two teenage boys.
“This hurts,” said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Dave LaFave. “We will remember Mike, his family, and what they contributed to our organization. They’re a big part of where we are today. I believe Mike would want us to move forward together. We will support each other and his family as we all get through his loss.”
Kelso police said they’ll announce memorial service arrangements in the coming days.
For resources on mental wellness, visit kptv.com/bettertogether
