PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A building in southeast Portland went up in flames early Monday morning, prompting firefighters to launch an “aggressive attack,” according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Around 3:30 a.m., fire crews went to the intersection of Southeast 79th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
At the scene, they found a commercial building showing fire from the second floor.
PF&R said its firefighters “are making an aggressive attack” and they are deploying “aerial apparatus to ready for a defensive mode”
At 4:20 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a third alarm. More than 70 firefighters have responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it when more is confirmed.
