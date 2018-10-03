PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with Portland police, are asking for the public's help in solving a 2015 deadly shooting that happened outside Pallas Club.
Officers responded to the Club, located at 13639 Southeast Powell Boulevard, at around 12:45 a.m. on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found Maurice Gatson, 45, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect is described as an African American man.
Homicide detectives have released surveillance video of the shooting hoping someone may recognize the suspect. Police would like to warn viewers that the video is graphic and may upset some people.
The video is being released with the consent of Gatson's family, according to police.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
