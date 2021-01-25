PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man caught on camera harassing a gas station clerk and shouting anti-Muslim slurs at him appeared in court Monday afternoon.
The Multnomah District Attorney's Office said Monday that Brian Christopher Miller is being charged with three counts each of bias crime in the first-degree and second-degree, along with charges of burglary, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, menacing and robbery.
All potential bias crime cases, whether they are a felony or misdemeanor, are reviewed by the Violent Crimes Unit, according to the district attorney's office.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Friday evening at a gas station in southeast Portland.
The victim, who is 68 years old and from Afghanistan, caught the incident on video.
In the video, Miller is seen screaming at the victim and smashing up the store. At one point, Miller is heard in the video saying, “Is that how we do things in America, Afghan? Al-Qaeda? Osama? Huh, is it?”
The clerk sought refuge in a storage room before police arrived.
The victim's son told FOX 12 that his father was hurt but is OK. He also said his father left Afghanistan during the country's war with the Soviet Union and came to the U.S. in 1981 to build a better life for himself and his family.
The son told FOX 12 that his father offered to give the video to Portland police, but the officer who responded did not take it.
The DA's office said, according to court documents, Miller entered the store after being involved in a disturbance in the parking lot, and yelled and used hate speech toward the employee.
The employee told police he was extremely scared he was going to suffer imminent serious physical injury based on Miller's conduct, according to court documents.
After the incident, Miller was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance the following day.
Miller is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday at 2 p.m.
(6) comments
Good job Brian! Just need more of you!
(CAIR - the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Oregon- put out a statement saying: “It is unconscionable that a suspect in an apparent and violent hate crime has not been charged accordingly.)
Why would this DA treat this any different than the rioters?
He's incredibly mad Trump didn't win.
That gas station, on 145th and division, is one of the worst ones I've ever been to. The workers there ARE the racist ones, and rude as ever! I've made it a point to NEVER go there again after the terrible service I repeatedly got. I spoke with my dollar on this one, and cant say I'm surprised they pushed the wrong guys buttons finally. So sad that the news portrays them as a victim. They treat you like you're a thief! And they barely communicate, just mumble at you because that's how much respect they have for white people. Good riddance!
A racist defending a racist.
Maybe, but no one should have to put up with a tool like this guy. If you don't like the service vote with your dollar.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.