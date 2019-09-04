PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who pleaded guilty to hitting a pedestrian in southeast Portland while driving under the influence was sentenced to prison Wednesday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said William Craig Leptich, 64, received a two year prison sentence after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide for causing the death of Darnell Jolly.
Leptich was arrested on Oct. 26, 2018 in connection with the crash.
An investigation revealed that Jolly was walking near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street when he was struck by Leptich.
Jolly suffered life-threatening injuries and died on Oct. 28.
The district attorney's office said Leptich pleaded guilty on June 24 to criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
After serving his prison sentence, Leptich will be on three years of post-prison supervision.
The district attorney's office said he will be required to undergo an alcohol evaluation and complete any ordered treatment, pay a $1,000 fine, and attend the DUII Victim Impact Panel.
The district attorney's office also said Leptich's driving privileges were permanently revoked.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Two years. It isn't as if this guy didn't know the risk he took by driving,. For many Years now we have heard about person after person who thought they'd be ok to drive home, and weren't. This isn't involuntary nothing. Drivers who refuse to leave their vehicle, risk injuring or killing whomever happens to cross paths simply for convenience of not having to track down their car in the morning, know exactly what they are doing. They place everyone at risk,. Heck, it doesn't even need to be the drinkers fault . Their reaction time is impacted, etc. This is a deliberate act, is my point. The person who decides to drink and then drive knows they could end up killing someone because we read about these crashes every week. He should really be finished, himself. He's in his 60s, should never know another day of freedom. However, as always, the Multnomah County District Attorneys office have been making deals with people who have time and again shown disregard for everyone's safety and well-being so should be no surprise when a life is lost as result. But Multnomah County will make a deal with anyone . They hold no value for the lives of their constituency. We need to be represented by leaders who truly value the lives of those they claim to represent and we need to remove all of the bums who say anything to get elected and then disregard our interests for outside influences. We need to learn how to use our vote effectively.
Two years and prohbiation for hitting a HUMAN BEING while under the influence while driving a car which is consided a dangerous weapon that caused injuries that lead to the death of this person? 2 years???? He'll be back out doing the same thing!!! common sense doesn't seem so common nowadays
