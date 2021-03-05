PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office highlighted the sharp increase in gun violence cases over the last several years.
The DA’s office reported that 36 cases of gun violence-related prosecutions were initiated in Multnomah County in February of this year. Of those, two are homicide-related investigations. Five are related to domestic violence. Some of the incident dates preceded the month of February, but the criminal cases were initiated during the month.
District Attorney Mike Schmidt released additional data Friday showing the number of prosecutions related to gun violence initiated by the DA’s office during the same month since 2018.
Anyone with information about a recent or past gun crime should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
The DA’s office released a video Friday highlighting the perspectives of a felony gun crimes prosecutor and a victim advocate assigned to the District Attorney’s Major Crimes Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.