WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting that occurred in Wilsonville Friday morning.
At around 8:20 a.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said that deputies, along with Wilsonville police, responded to a shooting at a business on Southwest Boberg Road.
The sheriff's office said multiple employees were at the business at the time.
One person was shot and killed. There are no additional victims.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
A Marion County deputy located the suspect vehicle and a pursuit began.
The sheriff's office said the pursuit ended in the 1800 block of Woodland Avenue in Woodburn. The suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle.
SWAT teams from Clackamas County, Marion County and Salem responded to the scene.
We’re on scene with a male barricaded in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Woodland in Woodburn. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/s23D4xSpr1— Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) November 15, 2019
At around 9:36 a.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said that the suspect was taken into custody following a brief standoff.
A neighbor told FOX 12 that she watched the standoff from her front window.
"Then the red car went slowly, slowly down the street. Then there was this parade of police officers, and I started counting and there were towards 35, then 50, then they blocked the street and pulled into my driveway," said Jeanne Brown. "I saw them handcuff him and they put him in the car right in front of my house."
.@MCSOInTheKnow has the 1800 block of Woodland Ave. blocked off. They say the suspect was barricaded inside a vehicle here. Latest details ➡️ https://t.co/Ej8ijjDQ87 pic.twitter.com/ThyuLhYNUE— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) November 15, 2019
The suspect was identified as Camilo Santiago-Santiago, 25.
Detectives are interviewing the suspect to determine a motive for the shooting.
.@ClackCoSheriff says the suspect was driving this red car. A section of Woodland Ave. remains taped off. A neighbor here tells us she saw the suspect driving very slowly down her street, with police following right behind @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6WbPcUhxZY— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) November 15, 2019
A shelter in place was issued for residents at the north end of Woodland Avenue. Residents were asked to lock all doors and windows, and remain toward the back of their home.
The shelter in place was lifted at around 9:40 a.m.
