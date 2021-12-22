SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) – A dead whale has washed ashore the south end of Cannon Beach near Silver Point.

The Seaside Aquarium said Tuesday the small humpback has been dead for “sometime” and because of its condition, it’s unlikely a necropsy into cause of death will be done.

The aquarium said they will however be taking measurements of the whale.

The aquarium added the population of humpback whales has made a steady recovery since the mid-1960s when there were only an estimated 1,400 humpbacks left. Due to the instatement of the Marine Mammal Protection Act in 1972 and a 1982 ban on commercial whaling, it’s estimated there are now between 18,000 and 20,000 humpbacks in the ocean.