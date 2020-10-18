MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A deadly two-vehicle crash closed the Historic Columbia River Highway between the Troutdale Bridge and Woodward Road on Sunday.
The crash happened in the 1300 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway.
Two people were killed in the crash, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle, double-fatality crash in the 1300 block of Historic Columbia River Hwy. HCRH will be closed between the Troutdale Bridge and Woodard Rd for several hours. @OregonDOT is assisting. pic.twitter.com/wEejeu2BeA— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) October 19, 2020
The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation. It reopened at around 10:50 p.m.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing. No further details about the crash have been released.
It appears squats caused this deadly crash they had better have charges brought up against them!
