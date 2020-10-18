Two-vehicle deadly crash near Troutdale

Image from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. 

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A deadly two-vehicle crash closed the Historic Columbia River Highway between the Troutdale Bridge and Woodward Road on Sunday.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway.

Two people were killed in the crash, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation. It reopened at around 10:50 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing. No further details about the crash have been released.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Janni
Janni

It appears squats caused this deadly crash they had better have charges brought up against them!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.