WELCHES, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday identified a body found off a hiking trail near Mount Hood Monday as 55-year-old Diana Bober.
Bober was last seen Aug. 29 and reported missing Sept. 7.
Deputies Monday said they had found a female body while searching for Bober, but did not immediately identify the body. They said the search had ended at that no foul play is suspected.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said the body was recovered off the Hunchback Trail in Welches, Oregon.
Deputies did not provide any additional details but said they would provide updates Tuesday afternoon.
Over the weekend, deputies found Bober’s car at the Zigzag Ranger station, which is located about two miles northeast of where her body was found Monday.
The next day, they said hikers had discovered Bober’s backpack earlier and brought it to the Zigzag Ranger Station after it was closed.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
