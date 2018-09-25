CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified a wanted assault suspect in Corbett who should be considered armed and dangerous.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to track down 26-year-old Pavel Mikhay.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office responded to an assault call in the 33400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said Mikhay entered a stranger's house and assaulted the homeowner.
The victim, a woman, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was heading east on the highway when a deputy saw him. The suspect then abandoned his truck near Corbett School and ran away.
Deputies set up a perimeter in the area of Historic Columbia River Highway near Corbett School to search for the suspect. A K-9 officer also responded to help with the search.
Area roads were closed throughout the afternoon, but reopened by 3 p.m.
At about 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office returned to the area to search for Mikhay.
Northeast Corbett Hill Road was shut down from Interstate 84 to the Historic Columbia River Highway during the search.
Deputies reopened the roadway at about 11 p.m. They said they are still looking for Mihkay and are reminding people to stay aware and report anything suspicious.
FOX 12 went to Mihkay’s home in Vancouver Tuesday night, but no one appeared to be home.
A neighbor said he is still processing the news, as he was very friendly with Mikhay.
“He's actually a very cool guy when I first met him, you know, very down to earth. We work on his truck. I worked on his boat,” said neighbor Eloy San Nicholas. “I just finished chemo like three months ago, so he was fairly new when he got in here, but I guess he saw the signs, you know, of what I was going through, so he'd come over and he'd offer his help and whatever it was.”
He is stunned that his neighbor is the suspect in all of this.
“I figure that he's that kind of guy that would just come and fess, you know, that's how I see him. So man, Pavel, if you've done something, running is not the answer,” San Nicholas said.
Mikhay is a white man, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds and may have a cut on his face, according to investigators.
Anyone who sees him should not approach, but instead call 911 right away.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-988-0560.
The Corbett School District notified parents that schools were closed due to the police activity. Any students who were already at school were set to be transported to Springdale School and arrangements would be made with parents to pick them up.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.