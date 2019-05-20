Deputies in standoff with armed man barricaded in Sheridan home

SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) – A man who was armed with knives and was in a standoff with deputies Monday morning has been taken into custody.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of Northwest Evans Street after the situation began around 5 a.m.
Deputies Monday afternoon said Kenneth Lee Sundrud, 47, was taken into custody without incident.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Sundrud is known to law enforcement.
Oregon State Police’s tactical team was requested to respond to the scene Monday morning after law enforcement says Sundrud refused to comply with orders.
A male family member of the suspect was able to exit the home with the assistance of deputies.
Deputies evacuated the homes adjacent to the scene and a shelter in place was applied to residences in a quarter mile radius.
The sheriff’s office said there was no danger to the public and set up a detour around the scene.
