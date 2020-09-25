WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating after someone was shot at an apartment in Washington County on Friday.
The shooting occurred Friday night at the Timber Creek Apartments.
The sheriff's office identified the victim as a man and said he was rushed to an area hospital and is expected to survive. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting and deputies did not provide any suspect information.
Deputies asked people to avoid the area if possible while law enforcement was on scene Friday night.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Excellent reporting, I'll try to avoid the area not listed. "Tiber" Creek Apartments isn't a real place. Perhaps spell check and an address or cross streets would be helpful?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.