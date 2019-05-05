WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – Clark County deputies on Sunday are searching for a man who went missing after he fell off his inner tube while floating the Washougal River.
At about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 38700 block of Northeast Washougal River Road on a report of a woman screaming for help.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old woman submerged up to her neck in the water. She was pinned by her legs in the rapidly moving water, according to the sheriff’s office.
It took crews about two hours to rescue the woman, who had become unconscious. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later regained consciousness.
The woman who was rescued was identified Sunday as Emily McCauley of Portland.
Earlier Sunday, McCauley said she was with a 30-year-old man, identified as Stephen Barnaby of Portland, in the water the evening before. They had intended on floating the “Big Eddy” at milepost 8 of Washougal River Road.
Barnaby and McCauley were floating on separate inner tubes and both were swept into the fast-moving current.
Both fell off their inner tubes, and McCauley became entrapped in some debris and rocks below the water.
She says she recalled seeing Barnaby floating by her when she became entrapped.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who lives along the river and she says she often sees people in need of help because of the deep undercurrent and holes.
“A lot of the times at the bottom of the Big Eddy we see a lot of rafts, a lot of empty inner tubes,” Laura Mizar. “Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of the temperature of the water, pay attention.”
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, as well as deputies and other searching resources, have been deployed to locate Barnaby. The portion of water is described as deep rapids and swift moving.
Deputies at the scene found an associated vehicle, the empty raft and other personal items belonging to Barnaby.
Barnaby is described as white, with shoulder length brown hair and a short brown beard. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.