WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A search is underway in Washington County for a woman who was last seen hiking on Sunday.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding Allyson Joy Watterson, 20. Her family hasn’t heard from Watterson since Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office said she was last seen on Sunday in a wooded area near North Plains when she was hiking with a man.
The sheriff's office told FOX 12 that the two became separated and the man hiked out of the area.
Watterson was reported missing on Monday. Her mother Misty told FOX 12 that the man Watterson was hiking with is her boyfriend and that after they got separated he went to get help.
The sheriff's office identified the man who was with Watterson as Benjamin Hunter Garland. He is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail for charges that are unrelated to Watterson's disappearance.
Garland was arrested on Monday night. Monday morning, a man who lives just across from the area where the search is happening says he found Garland in his truck.
“He was soaking wet from head to toe and he was kind of in a bad way, so I gave him a ride home to his parents’ house in Hillsboro and didn’t really think anything of it until today when I saw the people out here searching for the young girl that’s missing,” said neighbor Ralph Medica.
Watterson is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes. While her hair is naturally brown, deputies said it is currently teal colored.
She has a tattoo of an eye on the front of her left shoulder and another tattoo of a fairy sitting on a spider’s web on her left forearm.
Watterson was last seen wearing an orange/yellow-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots. She was also carrying a red backpack.
"I know she's freezing and scared and just wanting to be home," Misty Watterson said.
She has a message to the North Plains community: "Please check your properties. Sheds, garages, old cars, anywhere someone might be trying to get warm or seeking shelter."
The sheriff’s office has deployed its search and rescue team, along with volunteers, to look for Watterson where she was last seen. The team's command post is set up at North Plains Elementary School.
Search efforts resumed Wednesday morning with added crews from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and the search area has expanded.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about Watterson’s location to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.
(3) comments
Praying for a Christmas miracle.
He did it!!!!! Why was he covered in water?
Prayers for her.
