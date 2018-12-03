Deputy involved in deadly Clark Co. shooting identified

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified a deputy involved in deadly shooting last week.
Deputy Tom Maxfield shot and killed 33-year-old David Villagran on Nov. 28 after Villigran allegedly stole a pickup and rammed a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle.
Maxfield sustained minor injuries; he was treated at a nearby hospital and placed on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol, the sheriff’s office says.
The shooting occurred in the area of Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast 71st Street around 4:40 a.m.
FOX 12 spoke to the owner of the stolen pickup. The man said he was headed to work and had gone out to start his truck and ran back inside when the truck was stolen.
The sheriff’s office has not released any additional details about the shooting.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.