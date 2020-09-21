PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A stabbing blocked traffic in north Portland on Monday morning.
Law enforcement responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and closed North Interstate Place from Argyle to McClellan. North Willis was also temporarily closed from Fenwick to Interstate Place.
Detectives are investigating and believe there is no threat to the public in connection with this case.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga 503-823-0457 or rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.