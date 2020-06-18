PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were stabbed and killed in northeast Portland on Tuesday.
Cassy Leaton, 22, and Najaf “Nate” Hobbs, 39, were stabbed around 3:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northeast Davis Street, police said.
Police say the victims died from their injuries and family have been notified.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Homicide Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov.
A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Hobb's family with funeral expenses.
