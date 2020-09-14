SALEM, OR (AP) - Authorities in Oregon say more than 20 people remain missing from the wildfires burning across the state.
Gov. Kate Brown said Monday that 10 people were confirmed dead and that the number would likely rise as more confirmations come in from local law enforcement and medical authorities.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management issued an update, saying eight people have died in the fires. Two of the reported deaths were later identified as animal remains.
Andrew Phelps, director of Oregon’s office of Emergency Management, said at a news conference that 22 people are still listed as missing. He said work is continuing to locate people and update lists.
Not all people listed as missing are later found dead. Over the weekend the Jackson County Sheriff’s office in southern Oregon said the number of people accounted for from a blaze there was down to one after about 50 people were initially unaccounted for.
In Marion County, five people were reported missing over the weekend. On Monday, deputies said four had been found safe, and crews continued searching for the fifth person.
Brown also said Monday she has asked President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration for Oregon.
Brown said at a news briefing that the state "has been pushed to its limits."
A major disaster declaration would allow a range of federal help for people and public infrastructure affected by the blazes that have destroyed hundreds of homes and burned about 1,560 square miles.
Brown and fire officials said that better weather is aiding firefighting efforts, but warned that wind conditions by mid-week could complicate things for crews on the ground.
The Democratic governor also said the state would distribute 250,000 N-95 masks to people such as agricultural workers, tribal members and others vulnerable to the smoky skies and poor air quality that has plagued the state for days.
