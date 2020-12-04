WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – The West Linn Police Department has severed ties with Police Chief Terry Kruger after Kruger was placed on administrative leave in connection with a wrongful arrest investigation dating back to 2017.
The West Linn City Council placed Kruger on leave in early April after voting to conduct an independent investigation into the city’s handling of Michael Fesser’s tort claim. The result of that tort claim was a $600,000 settlement from the city to Fesser.
In February 2017, Fesser, a Portland Black man, said he was on his way home from work at A&B Towing in southeast Portland when he was pulled over by West Linn officers.
“I saw police lights coming and I pulled to the side like I should do, and I thought they would go by, but when I turned around there were seven cop cars,” Fesser said.
Court records show Fesser brought up concerns of racial harassment to his boss. His boss called in a favor to a friend, asking then-Police Chief Terry Timeus to investigate Fesser for taking money from the company, according to court records. Fesser was arrested, but investigators said the allegations against Fesser were not supported by any evidence.
Kruger is the latest in a list of law enforcement agents that have left the police department in connection with this case, including the former chief, two sergeants, a detective, and 13 officers.
Kruger, who joined the West Linn Police Department in June 2018, will be offered three months of severance pay.
“I believe that new leadership within the West Linn Police Department will help the community move forward,” City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos said. “This is a step toward restoring confidence in the West Linn Police Department.”
Acting Chief Peter Mahuna will continue in his role as interim chief. The police department will begin the search for a permanent police chief soon.
