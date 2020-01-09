MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - We’ve all heard the message “get your flu shot,” but that is especially important this year, as doctors say we’re seeing higher numbers and more severe cases of the flu than in years past.
“At this point, it’s looking like the highest volume flu season we’ve had in a decade,” Jason Wells, a pulmonologist at Providence Portland Medical Center, said.
One of the people fighting it right now is Eric Valencia from Medford, who did not get a flu shot.
The otherwise healthy and active 32-year-old became very sick in only a matter of days. He got the flu, then developed pneumonia. Doctors say the combination was so severe, his lungs were barely able to function on their own.
“I think he just waited too long, he thought he could just fight it off like a cold,” Rita Aucone, Valencia's mother, said.
Valencia went to the hospital in his hometown on Christmas Eve. The next day, he was transferred to Providence Portland to start treatment on a machine called “ECMO”, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
Doctors say without it, he would have died.
“You can never be too safe when it comes to the flu,” Wells said. “It can do this to anyone, and again, he doesn’t have anything that would say this is why it happened to him.”
The machine replaces his lungs, giving them a break so they can heal more efficiently. Through a series of tubes, the ECMO runs 24-hours a day, pulling the blood out of his body, oxygenating it, and putting it back in.
“I see it on television, on the news, and it’s like, ‘Those poor people,’” Ronnie Valencia said. “But everybody needs to get a flu shot. I don’t know how I can stress it to you, on a flu shot. It’s very important. It’s where we’re at right now.”
It’s been a tough few weeks for Eric’s parents, who have been by his side as he works to recover.
Doctors say he is still critically ill but is making the gains they’d like to see. If he continues to improve at this rate, he could be off ECMO support in a week and heading to rehab to regain his strength.
His parents are grateful he’s still alive.
“Basically, when we came in here, it was life or death, you know,” Aucone, his mother, said. “And right now, we’ve got hope.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
I have mixed emotions about this. My mother and Father always had flu shots. After they got into 80's and 90's I took them in for their shots. They paid for mine. I had flu after every shot. Usually very sick. After they was gone have never had flu shot in 12 years. Have never had flu since. Maybe living borrowed time but have had no problems.
