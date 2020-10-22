PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a former police officer has been charged with crimes related to a night of protests in mid-June.
The Portland Police Association says officer Scott Groshong is accused of running into a suspected thief with his vehicle.
According to the police association, the incident occurred on Northwest Davis Street, though Daryl Turner, the PPA president, denies the allegations against the former officer.
The Portland Police Bureau says a Multnomah County Grant Jury has charged Groshong, but those charges have not been released.
The Portland Police Association says Groshong was working in an undercover van near Northwest 9th and Davis Street in June when a man stole from a skateboarding shop in the area. According to a press release issued that night, the crime happened just before midnight, with several suspects arrested for the burglary. But the Portland Police Association says one of the suspects claims he was intentionally hit by Groshong's van.
The Portland Police Bureau says it became aware of potential criminal activity involving officer Groshong on June 25 and began investigating.
In early July, the police bureau says the case was transferred to the Salem Police Department and was then presented to a grand jury by the Marion County District Attorney's Office. In a statement, acting Police Chief Chris Davis said:
"As policing professionals, we have a responsibility to ourselves, to each other, and to our community to adhere to the oath we swore as public servants. We have to hold each other accountable to the high standards of our profession and the expectations of the community.”
Davis went on to say that people are innocent until proven guilty and to not pass judgement.
In a statement, the Portland Police Association says the claims against Groshong are false, with Turner writing:
“Unfortunately, this decorated public servant has been caught in the crosswinds of an extremely divided city and a politicized criminal justice system”
Groshong has retired since the incident allegedly happened. The police bureau says it stands by its officer.
FOX 12 has reached out to Mayor Wheeler's office for comment but did not hear back.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.