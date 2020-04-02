CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas Fire District is asking people to donate any unused or homemade personal protective equipment.
They’re looking for face masks, exam gloves, disposable gowns, and medical booties. They plan to use the donations on patients exhibiting signs of the virus.
This will allow them to save the commercially manufactured items for paramedics and firefighters. They say the donations will also help with morale.
“We're experiencing the same stresses that the rest of the world is experiencing, and we're asking out firefighters and paramedics to come to work every day and provide exceptional care and treatment, but that comes with a level of stress,” Brandon Paxton with the fire district said.
There is a donation area set up at the fire marshal’s office on Oak Grove Boulevard in Milwaukie. The area is open for donations Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
