Family loses two homes in Santiam Canyon wildfires

GATES, OR (KPTV) -- A family in the Santiam Canyon lost two homes when the wildfires tore through the state last month.
The Gulliford family has lived in the Santiam Canyon for decades.
But now the home that Raymond, Paula and Renae Gulliford lived in is reduced to rubble in Gates.
"Can't comprehend it yet. It's just hard to fathom everything's gone," Raymond said.
The family's been through a lot, with Renae surviving three bouts of cancer and Raymond being a Vietnam War Vet.
"I'm jumpy again, just like it was before I come back from Vietnam," Raymond said.
It's a lot to process.
Their granddaughter who is a mother of three with one on the way also lost her home in the North Fork area.
They're a family that lost two homes now trying to figure out what to do next, but they know they can lean on each other.
"They have been through chemo with me since 2006," Renae said. "So we definitely have a positive, ornery attitude, And we'll get through it."
The Gulliford family says insurance will not cover all costs.
The family does plan on rebuilding in the future.
A GoFundme page was set up to help the family during this difficult time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
