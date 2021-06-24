CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The family of a man shot and killed by a deputy during a traffic stop in Hazel Dell in February is suing Clark County, for what they call the wrongful death of Jenoah Donald.
Deputies said in February Donald did not comply with commands, resisted arrest and pulled a deputy into his car. At some point, one deputy shot the 30-year-old. Donald later died at the hospital. Documents show officers reported seeing weapons in his car, evidence later revealed Donald did not have a gun.
Donald’s mother, Sue Zawacky, and his brother, Josh Shorthill, spoke to FOX 12 on Thursday saying the 30-year-old struggled with a learning disorder and drugs, but was the friend others depended on. He would give anyone the shirt off his back.
“I want the truth to come out. I want to know what happened. I want answers. I just want to know because this is tearing me apart inside and it’s one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had,” said Shorthill.
Attorney Mark Lindquist, who represents the family, says Donald was the target of an illegal ‘pre-textual stop.’ He says deputies stopped Donald because they believed he was leaving a drug house, but they did not have probable cause to pull him over for a drug crime, so instead officers claimed it was for a broken tail light.
Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins sent a statement in response to the filing of the tort claim. “The death of Jenoah Donald is tragic. As per the new state law from I-940, the investigation into this incident has been handled by an outside agency and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has had no role in the investigation. The investigation has been forwarded for the Prosecting Attorney's review and we are awaiting the conclusion of that step in the process. We also await receipt of the Tort Claim, to evaluate it in more detail. We will have no further comment on the matter pending completion of the Prosecutor’s review. My condolences are with the family and loved ones of Jenoah Donald."
