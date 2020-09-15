PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Federal law enforcement is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Portland-area man for his alleged role in recent civil unrest.
The FBI in Oregon has charged Richard Eric Singlestad, 26, with civil disorder for an alleged assault involving a skateboard on a law enforcement officer in Portland.
According to the FBI criminal complaint, Singlestad while being taken into custody after an unlawful assembly was declared on June 27 resisted arrest by forcefully pulling his arms away and hitting an officer in the face with a skateboard.
Singlestad was part of a group that tried to block the door to the PPB's central precinct that night, and at one point started ramming the front door, according to authorities.
An officer observed Singlestad standing less than five feet away with a skateboard gripped in both hands, and based on the noise heard, Singlestad’s location, and the skateboard in his hands, the officer believed Singlestad was the person who had been hitting the door, according to FBI officials.
The officer that Singlestad allegedly hit experienced swelling, significant pain, and discoloration in his face as a result of the strike, according to law enforcement.
Singlestad is white, stands approximately 6-feet tall, and weighs around 170 pounds, according to law enforcement. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.
The ongoing investigation is a joint effort with the U.S. Marshals Service, according to authorities. Anyone with information on Singlestad's whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 800-336-0102, submit a tip online at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/, call the FBI at 503-224-4181, or submit a tip online to the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov.
