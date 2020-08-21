PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Oregon is urging people who witness someone inciting violence amid demonstrations for racial injustice in Portland to contact them with tips and digital media.
While the FBI says it respects the rights of individuals to peacefully demonstrate, it says it is committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators “who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law.”
“The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens,” according to FBI officials in Oregon. “To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the city of Portland, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening.”
Anyone who witnesses or has witnessed unlawful violent acts is urged to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at www.fbi.gov/PDviolence or over the phone at 800-225-5324.
FBI ... FBI ... yeah, I've heard of them. Aren't they the clowns who have been trying to prosecute Trump over imagined offenses ... the same people who let Hillary off with a pat on the butt and a high-five? Oh, yeah! Aren't they the ones who ask if you have any "large amounts of cash" with you ... and if you do, they steal it under "asset forfeiture" laws? Aren't they the ones chasing Roger Stone over a nothingburger?
Yeah, we surely do need some help. But I'm not so sure we need THESE guys!
Thank you FBI! We miss the Fed police
Obviously the Portland Mayor, city council, Multnomah DA and Oregon governor have NO idea how to run a government nor protect her citizens. We NEED Federal help
PLEASE!
