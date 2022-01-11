PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has confiscated 15 guns following the arrest of a man suspected in shots fired at a north Portland apartment complex.
The PPB said North Precinct officers initially responded Jan. 9 to 13400 Block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard following reports of shots fired. Officers then captured a video of the suspect and compiled witness descriptions leading to a vehicle stop 30 minutes later.
Officers noticed during the stop, the front passenger was wearing what appeared to be the same clothing as the suspect in the video.
After removing the front passenger from the car, two spent casings were found in his pocket and a live round was located on the floorboard.
“A magazine with rounds that can defeat body armor was located in the vehicle and a firearm was found underneath a jacket on the back seat,” The PPB said Tuesday. “An additional handgun was located in the vehicle as well.”
Thirty-year-old William Charles Nickson Sr. was subsequently arrested and charged with reckless endangering of another person and unlawful use of a weapon.
Officers said aside from the two guns recovered during the traffic stop, 13 additional guns were confiscated between Jan. 7 and Jan 10 from Nickson Sr., including a pistol that was modified to be fully automatic.