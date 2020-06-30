WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A fire destroyed a home in rural Washington County on Tuesday, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 47000 block of southwest South Road, about a mile west from Gaston just before 1:30 p.m.
Responding fire crews arrived and were met with a downed power line at the entryway of the driveway preventing them from parking closer to and having to avoiding that section all together.
Firefighters conducted a quick search of the inside of the home to ensure no one was inside. Once the home was confirmed to be vacant, crews went to work and knocking down the fire.
It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to get the fire under control and several hours to put out hot spots in the area, authorities said.
Two firefighters were evaluated and treated for heat exhaustion. Due to extended time on scene for hot spots and firefighters with heat injuries, additional resources were requested to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Gaston Fire District was assisted on scene by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Cornelius Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Yamhill Fire District, Dundee Fire/Rescue, Metro West Ambulance and Washington County Sheriff's Office.
