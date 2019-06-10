Firefighters and police rescue woman in distress from Tualatin River in West Linn

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters and police worked together to rescue a woman in distress from the Tualatin River in West Linn Monday.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, crews arrived at the scene near Fields Park Monday evening and pulled the woman to shore in approximately six minutes.
Once on shore, the woman was treated by paramedics and transported to an area hospital, according to TVF&R. The woman’s condition was not immediately clear.
The West Linn Police Department assisted in the rescue. No additional information was immediately released.
