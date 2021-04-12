Max Rees with the Portland Musicians Relief Fund came up with a song that has brought together musicians from across the country as a way to show we are all in this together.
Former band director finds a way to bring together Musicians for a special project
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Oregon COVID-19 risk level update: Multnomah and Clackamas move back to high, zero counties in extreme
- CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog attacks carriage horse carrying passengers
- Clackamas Co. Commissioners draft letter to Gov. Brown on COVID-19 restrictions
- Best Buy launches a new $200 membership program to fight Amazon
- Many apartments in Portland offering rent incentives to fill vacant units
- Oregon Health Authority 761 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths
- Oregon Health Authority reports 560 additional COVID-19 cases, one new death
- Police: Accused stalker who left candy, food on victim’s doorstep tries to kidnap her, shoots her husband
- Authorities: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself
- Officers greeting students at Albany schools prompts some concern; police asked to leave campuses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.