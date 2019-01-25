BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A former Beaverton daycare worker was convicted Thursday in a child sex abuse investigation that started in 2016.
John Patrick Gilbreath appeared in court Thursday and was found guilty on one count of first degree unlawful sexual penetration, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Gilbreath ran Partridge House Day Care with his wife at their Beaverton home and was arrested in connection to the investigation in June 2018. State records show Gilbreath’s wife held the license and he was listed as an employee.
Investigators launched an investigation into Gilbreath in 2016 after a three-year-old girl who was attending the daycare at the time made disclosures of abuse to her parents, the attorney’s office says.
Beaverton police investigation the case, but didn’t have enough evidence to file charges.
Another child made similar claims of abuse nearly two years later; Beaverton police again investigation the allegations and the attorney’s office filed charges a short time later.
Gilbreath was suspended back in 2016 when those first allegations were made, but he was reinstated two months later. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court again for sentencing in March.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
