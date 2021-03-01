EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A former elementary school teacher in Eugene has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison in a child sex abuse case.
William Hamann, 38, pleaded guilty last month to the charge of sex trafficking a child. Court documents state the abuse occurred between 2018 and July 2019.
The Depart of Justice reported Hamann paid a 15-year-old girl for sex acts, and he recorded the criminal encounter. Eugene Police Department detectives and FBI agents arrested Hamann on July 26, 2019, when he went to meet the victim for a fourth time.
Agents searched his cell phone and found a recording of one of the sex acts. Investigators said Hamann used social media to arrange the meetings with the teen.
A search of Hamann’s home and digital devices revealed that he had previously approached several other underage girls online. Investigators uncovered evidence that Hamann had engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them even after they said they were underage, according to the DOJ.
The Register Guard reported Hamann was a first grade teacher at Spring Creek Elementary.
Hamann initially faced charges including sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and attempted sex trafficking of a child.
Along with 13 years in prison, Hamann was sentenced to 10 years supervised released and he must pay restitution to the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.